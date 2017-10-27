Senators' Zack Smith: Will play Friday
Smith (upper body) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Devils, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators will be happy to have Smith back in the lineup Friday, as he was enjoying a hot start to the season before sustaining an upper-body injury Oct. 19 against the Devils, notching five assists in seven games. He'll return to a top-six role against New Jersey, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of Ottawa's second power-play unit.
