Senators' Zack Smith: Will play Thursday
Smith -- who was waived by the Senators on Tuesday -- will dress and play in Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Smith's placement on waivers was a bit of a surprise, but there is no indication at this point that another team has claimed him. As a result, he will lace up the skates for the Senators as usual, though the veteran forward's mood has likely, understandably, changed. Still, Smith should take the ice Thursday and remains with the club for the time being. However, Ottawa has been trying to trade the veteran forward for a while now and those trade talks are unlikely to die down after Tuesday's move.
