Senators' Zack Smith: Will play Thursday
Smith (face) will return to the lineup against the Red Wings on Thursday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Smith -- who still needs to be officially activated off injured reserve -- figures to slot into a bottom-six role versus Detroit. The center has missed the last nine games after getting hit in the face with a puck. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old notched five points in nine outings while averaging 15:38 of ice time.
