Senators' Zack Smith: Will play Thursday
Smith (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.
Smith will slot into his usual role skating on Ottawa's third line and second power-play unit against the Lightning. The 29-year-old forward has notched two goals and eight points in 23 games this season.
