Sergei Boikov: Bound for Russia
Boikov signed a two-year contract with Dynamo Moscow (KHL) on Tuesday.
Boikov registered one goal and 10 helpers with AHL Colorado last season and wasn't able to break his way into the NHL with the Avs. While the organization did give the 23-year-old a qualifying offer, he appears to prefer returning home to his native Russia rather than continuing to play in the minors.
