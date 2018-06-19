Zborovskiy was placed on unconditional waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Zborovskiy -- who was selected by New York in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Greenville and could only break into the AHL for 10 outings. With the 21-year-old so far away from an NHL debut, he likely wants to terminate his deal in order to return to his native Russia and suit up in the KHL.

Our Latest Stories