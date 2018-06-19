Sergei Zborovskiy: Waived unconditionally
Zborovskiy was placed on unconditional waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Zborovskiy -- who was selected by New York in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Greenville and could only break into the AHL for 10 outings. With the 21-year-old so far away from an NHL debut, he likely wants to terminate his deal in order to return to his native Russia and suit up in the KHL.
