Sergey Gusev: Not playing in 2017-18

Gusev did not suit up for the 2017-18 season, calling it a career.

After fizzling out following four seasons in the NHL -- his last was 2001-01 with Tampa Bay -- Gusev went on to play 17 seasons in the KHL, before finally hanging up his skates after the 2016-17 campaign.

