Tolchinsky signed a tryout contract with CSKA Moscow on Thursday.

The left winger will return home having drawn into a mere four NHL contests since the Hurricanes acquired him as a free agent in August of 2013. However, Tolchinsky fared well offensively with AHL Charlotte, tacking on 85 points (28 goals, 57 assists) over 175 contests. It's rare -- but not unheard of -- for a prospect to ultimately return to North American after heading back to the foreign ranks for a couple of years.