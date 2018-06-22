Sergey Tolchinsky: Inks tryout deal with Russian club
Tolchinsky signed a tryout contract with CSKA Moscow on Thursday.
The left winger will return home having drawn into a mere four NHL contests since the Hurricanes acquired him as a free agent in August of 2013. However, Tolchinsky fared well offensively with AHL Charlotte, tacking on 85 points (28 goals, 57 assists) over 175 contests. It's rare -- but not unheard of -- for a prospect to ultimately return to North American after heading back to the foreign ranks for a couple of years.
