Seth Jarvis: Dominating WHL in draft season
Jarvis picked up a goal and added a pair of assists in WHL Portland's 11-2 rout of Tri-City on Wednesday.
Jarvis currently sits second in WHL scoring with 41 goals and 94 points in just 56 games. He is also second in the league with a remarkable plus-50 rating. Portland currently sits atop the WHL standings, so Jarvis, who is eligible for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, should have plenty of time to impress scouts the rest of the way. He's a likely mid-to-late first-rounder at this point of the process.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.