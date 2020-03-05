Seth Jarvis: Dominating WHL in draft season

Jarvis picked up a goal and added a pair of assists in WHL Portland's 11-2 rout of Tri-City on Wednesday.

Jarvis currently sits second in WHL scoring with 41 goals and 94 points in just 56 games. He is also second in the league with a remarkable plus-50 rating. Portland currently sits atop the WHL standings, so Jarvis, who is eligible for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, should have plenty of time to impress scouts the rest of the way. He's a likely mid-to-late first-rounder at this point of the process.