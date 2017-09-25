Play

Harper was released from his professional tryout agreement Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Harper is coming off a rookie campaign with Florida where he played in just 14 games, notching two goals and an assist. He spent the majority of the season in the AHL and after being released Monday, that appears to be the leading option for him once again to start the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories