Shane Prince: Moving over to Switzerland

Prince signed a contract with HC Davos of Switzerland on Saturday, TSN reports.

The New York native compiled 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) over 128 career contests in the NHL. It's quite unfortunate that Prince didn't pan out, especially since he held so much promise as the 2011 second-round (61st overall) selection, with his career originating in Ottawa. Perhaps he'll find a second wind playing overseas after injuries limited him to 14 games with the Islanders in 2017-18.