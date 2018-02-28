Sharks' Aaron Dell: Agrees to extension

Dell signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This cements Dell's status as Martin Jones' backup for the time being. Now in his second season with San Jose, the 28-year-old Dell has seen action in 25 games, posting a 14-5-3 record with a 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage. Dell's numbers are down from a season ago -- 2.00 GAA and .931 save percentage -- but he's been given more responsibility in the current campaign, having been featured in just 20 games in all of 2016-17.