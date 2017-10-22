Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows four goals in loss
Dell made 18 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
Dell needed to be better Saturday. The Sharks are struggling this season and four tallies allowed were just too many for a team that's averaging only 2.7 goals per game. It's worth noting that this was a rare rough outing for the San Jose backup, as Dell entered Saturday's contest with a career .931 save percentage and 1.96 GAA through 22 appearances.
