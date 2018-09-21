Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows three goals in win

Dell stopped 23 of 26 shots Thursday, as his team cruised past Anaheim by a 7-3 scoreline.

This was a pedestrian performance for Dell, and he doesn't have the excuse of being ahead by a wide margin, as two of Anaheim's goals came in the first period. He's likely to hold the No. 2 job if nothing strange happens, but he has to be better than he was against the Ducks.