Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows two tallies in relief
Dell allowed two goals on 10 shots in the third period of Sunday's 6-0 loss to Dallas.
This was an unfortunate spot for Dell, as he entered Sunday's contest with San Jose trailing 4-0. Still, his four-game winning streak remains in tact, and the backup still sports a rock-solid .931 save percentage and 2.06 GAA for the campaign. With Martin Jones reeling, Dell could begin to receive a larger share of starts moving forward. Don't sleep on the Alberta native outside of shallow settings.
