Sharks' Aaron Dell: Back for more against Oilers

Dell will command the crease Saturday against host Edmonton, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The Sharks have won four straight games and sit only two points behind the Flames for the Pacific Division lead. Dell only has six wins in 17 appearances, though two of them have come courtesy of the shutout. San Jose's primary backup needed only 20 saves to defeat the Oilers a little over a month ago.

