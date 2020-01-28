Sharks' Aaron Dell: Bests rival Ducks

Dell saved 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Dell bounced back after a small skid before the All-Star break. The 30-year-old improved to 9-9-2 with a 2.85 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 23 appearances. Dell has a .919 save percentage in 15 games since the start of December, which indicates his growth in the last two months. He should continue to be the Sharks' primary netminder when healthy.