Sharks' Aaron Dell: Between pipes Saturday

Dell will be in goal as Saturday's road starter versus the Islanders, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

This will count as the Alberta native's first road start of the young season. In 11 career games away from the Shark Tank, Dell has gone 4-5-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage. Those are impressive peripherals for a backup netminder who isn't consistently deployed, yet those stats actually pale in comparison to his home splits -- he's 7-2-0 with a spectacular 1.60 GAA and .938 save percentage between 11 more outings in his own barn.