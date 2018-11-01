Sharks' Aaron Dell: Between pipes Thursday

Dell will defend the home net Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

Dell has performed well in the crease in his three opportunities this season, posting a 2.59 GAA and a .921 save percentage to go along with his 1-0-2 record. He has yet to lose a contest in regulation and will attempt to keep that streak alive Thursday against a Blue Jackets team that hasn't found it difficult to score on the road, averaging 4.25 goals per game in the early going.

