Sharks' Aaron Dell: Blanks Canucks with 41-save shutout

Dell stopped all 41 shots he faced for his second career shutout Saturday against Vancouver.

Dell has only started four games this season and now owns a decent 2-2-0 record. While he was great in a backup role last season, Dell's performance against Vancouver is further proof that he can be a serviceable fantasy netminder. Martin Jones is such a workhorse that Dell won't see a ton of action, but when he does get the nod, he makes for a reliable spot start.