Sharks' Aaron Dell: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
Dell will get the road start Tuesday versus the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dell will make his second straight start, as he continues to work as the team's No. 1 netminder -- the 1A option at the very least. The 30-year-old Dell has performed well in 2020, as he sports a .927 save percentage and 5-4-0 record over nine appearances. The Flames enter the contest with three losses over their last four games, although they averaged 3.25 goals per contest during the stretch.
