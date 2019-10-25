Sharks' Aaron Dell: Busy in road win
Dell made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Montreal bookended the scoring with a Nick Cousins goal 16:36 into the game and a Joel Armia tally with 14 seconds left in the second, but San Jose gave Dell four goals of support in between. Dell then proceeded to shut the door in the third period, delivering a rare strong goaltending performance for the Sharks. Martin Jones has a 3.46 GAA and .894 save percentage, while Dell came into this one with 3.48 and .884 marks, but Dell could earn more playing time over Jones if this outing represents the start of a strong stretch for the backup.
