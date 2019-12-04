Sharks' Aaron Dell: Called on for relief duty
Dell stopped all five shots he faced in one period during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Dell relieved Martin Jones after the latter allowed five goals. Dell wasn't tested much as the Capitals cruised to the win. The 30-year-old still has a 3-4-0 record, with a 3.27 GAA and an .893 save percentage after the relief appearance.
