Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Called on for relief duty

Dell stopped all five shots he faced in one period during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Dell relieved Martin Jones after the latter allowed five goals. Dell wasn't tested much as the Capitals cruised to the win. The 30-year-old still has a 3-4-0 record, with a 3.27 GAA and an .893 save percentage after the relief appearance.

More News
Our Latest Stories