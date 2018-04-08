Sharks' Aaron Dell: Caps off regular season with relief outing

Dell made four saves in a flawless relief effort Saturday, but the damage was already done as the Sharks lost to the visiting Wild, 6-3.

Dell stepped in for Martin Jones after the traditional starter coughed up five goals on 19 shots. The outcome of this game had no playoff implications for either team, though that's all the more reason why we believe Dell might have been sent to the crease even if Jones hadn't struggled; after all, one final regular-season tune-up can't hurt, right? San Jose's chief backup netminder finishes with a 15-5-4 record, 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage. The ratios represented a step back for Dell in his second NHL season, but he's at least proven that he can hang with NHL competition when called upon. Still, barring an injury, the starter's net will presumably belong to Jones throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.