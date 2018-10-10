Sharks' Aaron Dell: Captures first victory in season debut
Dell stopped 31 of 33 shots in an 8-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.
The Sharks spotted their backup goaltender a huge lead in the Flyers home opener, and Dell settled in very well. The only two goals he yielded came on the power play, as he stopped all 24 shots at even strength. Dell won 15 games with a .914 save percentage and 2.64 GAA in 29 games played last season, and owners should expect similar production in 2018-19.
