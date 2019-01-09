Sharks' Aaron Dell: Captures sixth win
Dell allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
Similar to Sharks starting goaltender Martin Jones, Dell doesn't have great numbers but has found a way to win more than he's lost this season. Tuesday's game was the same with the Sharks tallying seven goals. Dell improved to 6-5-3 with an .891 save percentage and 3.02 GAA with the victory. But with those stats, Dell is really only useful for wins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...