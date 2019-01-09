Sharks' Aaron Dell: Captures sixth win

Dell allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 7-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Similar to Sharks starting goaltender Martin Jones, Dell doesn't have great numbers but has found a way to win more than he's lost this season. Tuesday's game was the same with the Sharks tallying seven goals. Dell improved to 6-5-3 with an .891 save percentage and 3.02 GAA with the victory. But with those stats, Dell is really only useful for wins.