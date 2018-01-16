Sharks' Aaron Dell: Chosen for Tuesday start
Dell will occupy the goal for Tuesday's road contest against the Coyotes, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.
Dell's most recent appearances are likely ones that he'd like to forget, but as a whole he has been very solid as he continues to back up Martin Jones. Dell was able to pull out a relief win the last time he faced Arizona on Saturday and the team continues to dwell amongst the bottom of the league with 2.31 goals per game, so the Alberta native could actually be a nice start here for fantasy purposes.
