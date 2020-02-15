Sharks' Aaron Dell: Comes up big in Winnipeg
Dell made 30 saves in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Making his fifth straight start in February, Dell had little chance on Winnipeg's two second-period goals -- one of which came when Kyle Connor was left alone on his doorstep, the other on a Blake Wheeler shot through a screen -- and he stood tall in the third after San Jose reclaimed the lead. The 30-year-old netminder is now 12-11-2 on the season with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage, numbers good enough to keep him ahead of Martin Jones on the Sharks' depth chart.
