Sharks' Aaron Dell: Concedes three times against Columbus
Dell allowed three goals while stopping 23 shots during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Columbus.
Dell got the nod for Thursday's contest and was beaten three times as he fell to 1-1 on the year. Dell will continue to see limited action backing up Martin Jones in San Jose's goal.
