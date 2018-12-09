Sharks' Aaron Dell: Continues to struggle in win
Dell allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
The Sharks spotted their backup netminder a three-goal lead, but the Coyotes responded with the next three scores to tie the game. Dell shut the door after that, though, and the Sharks closed out the game with an empty-netter. Despite the win, Dell hasn't been a very good streaming option lately. In the last three games, he's posted an .835 save percentage and a 4.72 GAA.
