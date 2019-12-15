Sharks' Aaron Dell: Defeats Canucks on Saturday

Dell stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

The Canucks put up a slight resistance near the end of the game, but the Sharks potted a pair of empty-net goals to preserve Dell's fourth win of the year. The 30-year-old owns a 3.18 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Dell has been far from consistent this season, but with Martin Jones also struggling, either goalie could turn things around and take control of the crease for awhile under interim head coach Bob Boughner.