Sharks' Aaron Dell: Defeats Oilers
Dell allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday.
Dell gave up two early goals, but he then played 40 scoreless minutes before Ethan Bear struck. In that time, the Sharks put five on the board. Dell is up to 11-10-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 26 appearances. The top goaltending job is his to lose in San Jose -- so far, the 30-year-old is holding on well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.