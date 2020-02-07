Sharks' Aaron Dell: Defeats Oilers

Dell allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Dell gave up two early goals, but he then played 40 scoreless minutes before Ethan Bear struck. In that time, the Sharks put five on the board. Dell is up to 11-10-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 26 appearances. The top goaltending job is his to lose in San Jose -- so far, the 30-year-old is holding on well.