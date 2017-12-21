Sharks' Aaron Dell: Defending cage Thursday

Dell will be in the crease as Thursday night's home starter versus the Canucks, Joey Kenward of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Despite his status as a backup goaltender, Dell leads the league with a 1.75 GAA and .939 save percentage, leaving his fantasy owners wishing he'd draw more starts. Still, the guy has won four straight games and you'd have to flip the calendar back to Nov. 18 to find his last loss, when Dell yielded three goals on 20 shots to the Bruins. The Canadian backstop's next challenge comes against a Canucks team that starter Martin Jones was unable to tame last Friday in Vancouver.