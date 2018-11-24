Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws Friday's start

Dell will tend the twine in Friday's game versus the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell's will look to build off of his last start -- a 30-save shutout against the Blues. The 29-year-old netminder's .920 save percentage and 2.47 GAA are both much better than starter Martin Jones' stats of .891 and 3.01, respectively. Still, Dell has a 2-2-2 record since he has three games below a .890 save percentage.