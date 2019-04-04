Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws rare start

Dell will start between the pipes for Thursday's road game against the Oilers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The Sharks elected to rest starter Martin Jones on Thursday with a playoff berth already locked up. Dell has suited up in just 24 games this season and has gone 9-8-4 to go along with a 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage. He will have a decent matchup, facing an offense that ranks 20th in goals per game (2.80).

More News
Our Latest Stories