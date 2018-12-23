Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws start against Coyotes
Dell will patrol the crease against Arizona on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
As usual, Aaron Dell has done a decent job backing up Martin Jones this season, posting a 2.69 GAA and .906 save percentage. He's 2-0-0 in December, stopping 33-of-36 shots in the process. Dell's limited playing time hinders his fantasy value, but he remains a strong No. 2 option in San Jose.
