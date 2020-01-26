Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws start Monday

Dell will patrol the crease for Monday's home tilt against Anaheim, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Before the All-Star break, Dell appeared to take over the No. 1 netminder job in San Jose and it looks like that's still the case for now. After a hot run through December and January, the 30-year-old went into the break on a small skid, allowing four goals in each of his last two outings. Given Martin Jones' struggles this season, Dell should continue getting more of the work if he keeps up this level of play.