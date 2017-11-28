Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws start Tuesday
Dell will start in goal for Tuesday night's road contest against the Flyers, NHL.com reports.
Dell will get the start in place of Martin Jones, who was ruled out Tuesday after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Saturday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg. Dell has performed his job admirably this season, which has included notching a 41-save shutout against Vancouver on Nov. 11, and will look to take advantage of a struggling Flyers team on the second half of a back-to-back and riding an eight-game losing streak.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Takes loss in overtime•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Not good enough in loss to Bruins•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shielding home net Saturday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Blanks Canucks with 41-save shutout•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Thrust into duty against high-flying Bolts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...