Sharks' Aaron Dell: Draws start Tuesday

Dell will start in goal for Tuesday night's road contest against the Flyers, NHL.com reports.

Dell will get the start in place of Martin Jones, who was ruled out Tuesday after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Saturday's 4-0 win over Winnipeg. Dell has performed his job admirably this season, which has included notching a 41-save shutout against Vancouver on Nov. 11, and will look to take advantage of a struggling Flyers team on the second half of a back-to-back and riding an eight-game losing streak.