Sharks' Aaron Dell: Drowned by Ducks in OT

Dell allowed four goals on just 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.

It was another rough outing for Dell, who has now given up a total of 11 goals over his last three starts. This most recent defeat drops his record to 9-7-4 and gives Dell a 3.14 GAA and .887 save percentage, not what you'd call palatable fantasy numbers. While no official announcement has come as of yet, expect Martin Jones to tend San Jose's net Monday versus the Red Wings.