Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns first win of season
Dell stopped 26 of 30 shots Thursday in a 5-4 win over Chicago.
Giving No. 1 goalie Martin Jones his second night off of the young season, Dell backstopped the Sharks to a road win. The 30-year-old has made 59 starts behind Jones over the last three seasons and would be a waiver wire name to add should Jones ever go down with an injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.