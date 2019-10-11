Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns first win of season

Dell stopped 26 of 30 shots Thursday in a 5-4 win over Chicago.

Giving No. 1 goalie Martin Jones his second night off of the young season, Dell backstopped the Sharks to a road win. The 30-year-old has made 59 starts behind Jones over the last three seasons and would be a waiver wire name to add should Jones ever go down with an injury.

