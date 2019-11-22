Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns much-needed win
Dell allowed just one goal on 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.
It's been awhile since Dell has had a performance like this. He hadn't allowed one goal or fewer in a start since November of 2018, when he posted back-to-back shutouts versus the Blues and Canucks. It's too soon to say he's turned a corner -- Dell has a lot to prove before his play can be trusted. He improved to 3-3-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .897 save percentage in seven appearances.
