Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns second straight start

Dell will protect the home cage in Tuesday's matchup against the Coyotes.

The Sharks don't have a choice but to ride the hot hand in the crease. Dell was stellar in Saturday's win over the Canucks, steering away 33 of 35 shots, so he'll be tasked with shutting down the Coyotes in Taylor Hall's debut. The 30-year-old netminder has been overall shaky this year, posting an .898 save percentage and 3.18 GAA, so he's tough to depend on in daily fantasy contests.