Sharks' Aaron Dell: Earns win Saturday, starting again Sunday
Dell stopped 31 of a possible 32 shots on his way to a win over the visiting Penguins on Saturday. He will start Sunday's game in Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Dell put on a clinic against the defending Stanley Cup champions, allowing just one goal and stopping all seven shots he saw when the Penguins had the man advantage. The 28-year-old's form is probably inspiring a lot of confidence in the coaching staff with Martin Jones dealing with an undisclosed injury. Dell will look to stay hot Sunday against a Ducks team that has won four games in a row at home.
