Sharks' Aaron Dell: Evens record with win
Dell stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
If it weren't for Zach Werenski, the Sharks' No. 2 netminder might have recorded his first shutout of the season, as the Columbus defenseman notched both goals for his squad. Dell evened his record at 6-6-2 with the victory and now sports a 2.99 GAA and .904 save percentage.
