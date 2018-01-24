Sharks' Aaron Dell: Exploited by Jets in overtime loss
Dell allowed five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to Winnipeg.
For the first time in a long time, Dell looked human. The new starting netminder came back down to earth in a lackluster outing that still got the Sharks a point. Dell has now gone 13 straight starts without taking a regulation loss, falling to 12-3-3 on the season. The 28-year-old had an off night, but he's still a very smart fantasy play with Martin Jones (undisclosed) currently on the shelf. Don't let one rough outing take away from Dell's .923 save percentage and otherwise spectacular play of late.
