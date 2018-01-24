Sharks' Aaron Dell: Exploited by Jets in overtime loss

Dell allowed five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to Winnipeg.

For the first time in a long time, Dell looked human. The new starting netminder came back down to earth in a lackluster outing that still got the Sharks a point. Dell has now gone 13 straight starts without taking a regulation loss, falling to 12-3-3 on the season. The 28-year-old had an off night, but he's still a very smart fantasy play with Martin Jones (undisclosed) currently on the shelf. Don't let one rough outing take away from Dell's .923 save percentage and otherwise spectacular play of late.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories