Sharks' Aaron Dell: Facing Flames on Monday
Dell will tend the twine for Monday's divisional showdown in Calgary.
In his third season playing second fiddle to Martin Jones, Dell remains a serviceable backup option. He owns a 2.69 GAA and .904 save percentage in 12 outings this year. Dell will look to pick up his third win in four December appearances while he'll also try to push his Sharks to the top of the Pacific division.
