Sharks' Aaron Dell: Facing Jets on Tuesday

Dell will guard the goal for Tuesday night's showdown with the Jets.

Dell has been outstanding lately -- putting aside a six-goal overtime loss in Ottawa on Jan. 5, Dell has won his last five starts while allowing two goals or fewer in each. With Martin Jones (undisclosed) still ailing, Dell will continue to be the de facto starter, but he is currently making the case to take on the everyday role even when Jones is healthy. The Alberta native will likely have to fight hard for his fifth consecutive victory against an excellent Winnipeg team that has won two straight.