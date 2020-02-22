Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Facing off against Blueshirts

Dell will get the road start Saturday versus the Rangers.

Dell has struggled mightily at home in February, but he's been superb away from the Shark Tank, recording a 3-0-0 record and a .936 save percentage. The Rangers are a mighty opponent, though, as they've surged ahead of the trade deadline with six wins over seven games while averaging 3.9 goals per contest.

