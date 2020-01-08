Sharks' Aaron Dell: Falls in road start
Dell allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.
Dell was making his third straight start away from home after having earned 3-2 wins in Pittsburgh and Columbus. The magic ran out Tuesday in St. Louis as the Blues scored twice in an 80-second span to open the scoring in the second period and David Perron finished things off with a third-period goal. Neither Dell nor Martin Jones has been able to pull ahead from the other in San Jose's goaltending battle, but Dell has found a measure of consistency in holding opponents to three goals or fewer in seven straight starts.
