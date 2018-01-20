Sharks' Aaron Dell: Filling in for Martin Jones
Dell will be tasked with stopping pucks from the Penguins at home Saturday night, NHL.com reports.
Martin Jones (undisclosed) -- who is San Jose's primary puck plugger -- won't dress for this game against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, so Team Teal needs a strong start from Dell. While his hockey resume easily fits on one page as a second-year tender, DFS players seem to relish the opportunity to stream him whenever possible. And why not? The guy owns a robust career record of 21-9-0 to complement a 2.12 GAA and .928 save percentage. Pittsburgh is a formidable opponent, of course, but Sidney Crosby's club only ranks 15th offensively, despite being the league's most shot-happy squad.
